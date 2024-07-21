‘Winifred In The Hamptons': Bette Midler Shares 'Fun' Ideas For Hocus Pocus 3 Script

Bette Midler, the renowned actress, recently opened up about her plans for her hit Disney movie franchise, Hocus Pocus. Throughout her career, spanning across decades, the actress has justified a diverse range of roles. But one of her much-appreciated roles is of Winifred ‘Winnie’ Sanderson, which first debuted on the big screen through the 1993 film, Hocus Pocus.

Midler reprised her role decades later when the makers decided to release the sequel film, Hocus Pocus 2 in 2022. The second installment of the franchise was received positively among the audiences, forcing makers to work on the franchise’s third installment. Midler expressed her confidence that the makers are surely working on the script of another sequel as she shared her fun idea for the upcoming storyline.

Bette Midler revealed her idea for the story of Hocus Pocus 3

Midler played the role of Winifred ‘Winnie’ Sanderson in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. Midler’s character is the head witch and eldest of the Sanderson Sisters. Regarding the much anticipated third installment of the franchise, Bette Midler shared that she knows a script will soon be presented to her.

Addressing the future of her character in the story, the actress answered that she would like Winifred to go to the Hamptons, as the idea seems very fun to her. “Where I would like Winifred to go, hmm? Well, I think the Hamptons. Winifred in the Hamptons, I could go there. That would be fun,” Midler stated.

Midler even opened up about the sad ending of her character along with its two sisters, Sarah and Mary, played by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy respectively. The actress added that as her character always meets terrible endings and is forced to come back from the dead to create a storyline, she can’t think of a plot herself. But what she can think of is the location and as per her locations like, ”Paris, London or the Hamptons!” would be great.

Bette Midler joked about the extended duration of development of the Hocus Pocus 3

In June 2023, Sean Bailey, then president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, confirmed the Hocus Pocus 3. Months later the screenwriter of Hocus Pocus 2, Jen D’Angelo, revealed in her conversation with Entertainment Weekly, that they are working on the script for the third installment.

"We're still in the story phase, we're still working on it. We've been working on some ideas, and it's been fun to dive back into that world, and we have so many directions in which to go and so many new characters to explore,” D’Angelo commented.

Just like fans, Bette Midler too expressed her frustration with the makers as she jokingly complained about the extended time taken for them to develop the script of Hocus Pocus 3. She remarked, “I think if they're gonna, they oughta because time is not just marching, time is barrel-assign to the finish line. Get us while we're still breathing, I mean, God!"

Well, fans are eagerly waiting for any updates from the maker’s end concerning the development of Hocus Pocus 3. In the meantime, one can watch Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+.

