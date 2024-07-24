Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist TRAILER: Kevin Hart, Samuel L Jackson And More Stars Come Together For Peacock's Crime Drama

The star-studded trailer of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist delivers a retro vibe!

The Peacock Network’s crime drama, starring Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, and More, is based on an infamous armed robbery during Muhammad Ali's historic comeback fight in 1970. The trailer will surely transport you back to the '70s music, fashion, clubbing, and much more!

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Trailer

The show is based on its eponymous iHeart true-crime podcast. It tells the story of the infamous robbery, which occurred the same night as Muhammad Ali's historic comeback and earned Atlanta the title of Black Mecca.

The official synopsis reads, "When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history."

Chicken Man is suspected of being the brains behind the master plan, but he’s “hell-bent” on clearing his name. He must prove his innocence to his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle).

"They burned Atlanta to the ground, but Atlanta rose up because the Black folk. Atlanta gonna turn them ashes into gold,” Hart’s character says in the trailer.

The cast of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

Advertisement

The cast includes some of the best actors, including Hart as Chicken Man, Taraji P. Henson as Vivan Thomas, Samuel L. Jackson as Frank Moten, Terrence Howard as Cadillac Richie, and Don Cheadle as J.D. Hudson. Chloe Bailey, Lori Harvey, and Sinqua Walls appear as guest stars in the roles of Lena Mosley, Lola Falana, and McKinley Rogers, respectively.

Writer and creator Shaye Ogbonna also serves as showrunner alongside Jason Horwitch. They also executive produce the crime thriller with Hart, Mike Stein for Hart’s production company Hartbeat, and many others.

Apart from the Jumanji actor’s company, Hartbeat, Studio 43, and Universal Television are also the show's co-producers. Fight Night: The Million Dollar will premiere on Universal’s streaming platform Peacock on September 5.