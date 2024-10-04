From Daughter Hailie Jade's Pregnancy Reveal To Closer Look At Her Wedding Day: All Heartwarming Moments From Eminem's Temporary Music Video

With his latest album, Eminem gave the world, as usual, some mind-blowing tracks to groove on.

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) happens to be an album that not only bids farewell to the age-old identity of the Lose Yourself rapper but also includes a few great and emotional songs, such as Temporary.

While the track had already become a hit, the Without Me artist has now come up with a music video, making it even more intriguing for his fans. Temporary happens to be a song that Eminem has dedicated to his 28-year-old daughter Hailie Jade Scott.

As per the highly acclaimed rapper, his most utter fear is "not being able to say all the things I wanna say to you when I'm no longer here." And hence, he has expressed all those emotions in the song Temporary.

Talking about the recently released music video, it shows memorable moments in Eminem’s life that he shared with Jade Scott, whom he welcomed with ex Kim Scott at age 23 back in 1995.

Here are all the emotional memories of Eminem with his daughter Hailie, as seen in the music video of Temporary.

Old photos of Eminem with Hailie Jade Scott

The music video begins with several old Polaroids. In these pictures, both the rapper and Halie can be seen having a big smile on their faces and also making beautiful memories together.

These pictures also show a very young Jade Scott and the rapper from his 2000s era. Soon an old video of Jade Scott is seen as she is wearing a cloth over her face and doing silly things.

A few more videos are then seen in the footage dating back to April 4, 1999, March 29, 2000, August 25, 1999, and more. We see Hailie Jade Scott having the time of her life during her childhood days and sleeping like like a baby in these old videos.

Hailie Jade Scott's wedding day

While we see a number of old videos throughout the song, in between drops by the present-day Jade Scott. She is shown to be in her wedding dress, looking all beautiful in whites, holding flowers in her hands.

Soon Eminem enters her room and gives her a lovely hug. However, the rapper is seen getting emotional looking at his daughter in her wedding outfit. Jade Scott then hands over a gift bag to Eminem that has a note in it. While he reads it, she looks at his facial expressions.

Having the rapper softly bumped, the daughter and father duo then hug tightly again, as the Mockingbird rapper gets emotional again, reading the note.

Hand in hand, the father and daughter walk down the aisle, and soon the rapper gives Jade Scott over to her husband Evan McClintock.

Hailie Jade Scott reveals her pregnancy

Moving ahead in the video, we see the Sing for the Moment rapper sitting in what looks to be a backyard, as Jade Scott soon comes to join him.

The daughter then hands Eminem a blue-colored Detroit Lions football jersey. To the surprise of everyone, including the Till I Collapse rapper, the jersey reads Grandpa on its back with the digit 1.

Soon, as the rap god has no words to say and looks at the camera with a shocked expression, the daughter Hailie Jade Scott is also seen giving him a sonogram image. A jaw-dropped Eminem shows the camera the image that Jade Scott had handed over to him.

While the video comes to an end, we see both the daughter and the Cleanin’ Out My Closet rapper having a sweet dance at Jade Scott's wedding.

A lovely and emotional letter

Concluding the video, we see an image of a zoomed-in card that Hailie Jade Scott had given to the Brand New Dance artist on her wedding day. The words on the card read, "...because no matter how many years go by, inside my heart will always be the little girl who loves and needs her dad."

The music video then even shows a Father’s Day card that Hailie had given to her father back when she was young.

A panned camera reads, "Dad, I got this card a few years ago and held onto it and now feels like the perfect time to give you it. Thank you for everything you do and always being there for all of us girls.”

The card further calls Eminem a true and the “best dad in the world.” expressing her emotions attached to her father, Jade Scott had also written that she would love Eminem forever, “+ 100 million dollars forever ever and always," in the card.

Adding more of her love and a sign at the very end of her note, the daughter ends it with a heart drawn with a pen.

