Grab your tissues because Eminem is about to leave us awestruck once more! The fans are expected to shed a tear or two when the official music video for Temporary drops on October 3rd, as the rapper always keeps his feelings close to his chest.

On Wednesday, the rapper shared a teaser on his social media for the music video that featured him and his daughter Hailie Jade. It had Polaroid images of him and his daughter from Haillie's over the years. All the pictures flew in the air to design the word Temporary.

The Detroit native uploaded a photo of his daughter Hailie Jade when she was younger on the famous stage of The Eminem Show to Instagram on October 2. Hailie designed the image herself, turning it into a card. The post featured a moving line from the song, "It won't be too long.." with the hashtag "#Temporary."

On the track of his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady, Eminem gets personal, mourning the numerous hours and days he missed due to his struggle with drugs and alcohol. To the unversed. Em marked 16 years of sobriety in April.

The 51-year-old rapper's heartfelt ode to his daughter has already touched his fans. The 28-year-old Hailie recently revealed on her Just a Little Shady podcast how the album's tracks, particularly Temporary and Somebody Save Me, made her cry.

"I audibly sobbed... For both tracks, I believe, but particularly for Temporary." Hailie, however, complimented her parents for “doing such a good job” of protecting her from the realities of growing up after seeing the video and hearing the songs.

She further added, "But now as an adult in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about and I think that’s why I get emotional… I will say if you’ve ever lost an addict or loved one, I feel for you. The older I get the less I can listen to any of the songs."

Temporary feels, to ardent fans, like more of Eminem's previous work, such as Hailie's Song and Mockingbird, which he dedicated to his daughter. The songs have always shown a different side of Em than his furious diss tunes and quick-witted rhymes—a glimpse of his softer, more vulnerable side.

Eminem has achieved success once again with The Death of Slim Shady. Following its July release, the album became his 11th chart-topper, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

