General Hospital March 3 Episode Recap: Drew and Curtis Battle it Out Over the Esplanade Project; Details Inside

The new episode of General Hospital has been released and the fans are to be seated for heated arguments between Drew and Curtis. Once the best friends have locked horns over the Esplanade Project. Drew, being the congressman here, believes that he has powers to either hit the stop button on the project or move to the pier, alongside Sonny’s business.

Drew, on the other hand, is completely okay with not being the highest shareholder in the project but is not ready to let go of the public part. As the event takes its turn, Drew goes on to confront Curtis. He also tells a man, “You take something from me. I take something from you.”

As for Drew, things have been great recently, as he bought a new house, and Willow has agreed to live in with him.

Meanwhile, Sidwell is looking into cracking a deal. Lucy goes on to mellow down things with the Deception ladies and go on to shake hands with Sidwell. However, it is not as easy for Lucy as it seems.

If Lucy cracks a deal with the latter, it will affect Sasha too. Sasha had warned her about working with Sidwell, and if any of it works out, then it will validate Maxie’s fears.

On the other hand, Lulu has a request for Spinelli. However, to get to the latter, Lulu will need technological help, and for that she will have to contact Charlotte.

The upcoming episodes will be interesting to watch with the characters of the show figuring out creative ways to get the work done.