General Hospital Spoilers, July 17 Episode: Will Jason Find Love Again After Sasha’s Advice?

The July 17 episode of General Hospital brings tension, secrets, and unexpected twists for key Port Charles residents. Sasha will board her flight with Jason as they head out with Daisy. During their journey, Sasha opens up to Jason, asking if he ever thinks about his own happiness.

She believes he spends too much time helping others and not enough focusing on himself. Sasha encourages Jason to consider finding love again. Their conversation takes an interesting turn when Jason spots someone at the airport who looks just like Britt.

Anna grows suspicious of Vaughn and Josslyn

Anna continues digging into Vaughn’s background and suspects he’s working for the WSB. Since Josslyn is a research assistant for Professor Dalton, Anna wonders if Vaughn is getting close to her for WSB-related reasons. Anna even questions if Josslyn herself might be connected to the WSB. She asks Felicia for a favor, possibly to help investigate further, despite Felicia urging Anna to drop the issue.

Dalton talks to Josslyn about the upcoming research work. Josslyn will soon face a moment where she must act quickly, possibly to access the lab or keep Emma away from it. Whatever happens, Josslyn is pulled deeper into a growing mystery.

Dante and Lulu clash over Brook Lynn

Dante and Lulu argue about Brook Lynn and how her actions hurt Rocco. Lulu feels Dante is being too lenient. She gives Dante advice on how to reconnect with Gio, hinting that keeping distance from Brook Lynn might help. Lulu wants Dante to put Gio and Rocco’s feelings first.

Rocco gets ready for an important meeting with Liesl. He fixes his appearance and is pleasantly surprised when she shows up. Rocco has questions, and Liesl is ready to give him answers about recent events.

Sonny confronts Curtis about recent lies spread in the press. He demands answers and may be forced to make a tough decision, possibly involving Marco or leaving town. Meanwhile, Curtis seems ready to betray Nina. He remembers her secret affair with Drew and plans to use it to gain leverage. Nina will face the fallout once the truth surfaces.

