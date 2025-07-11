General Hospital Recap, July 10 Episode: Jason Says Yes to Protecting Sasha and Daisy

The General Hospital recap for Thursday, July 10, shows Jason stepping up to protect Sasha and Daisy while Sonny tries to hold his world together. Tensions escalated in Port Charles as more secrets came to light, and dangerous plans began to unfold.

Jason plans Sasha and Daisy’s escape

Jason agreed to help Sasha leave town with Daisy to keep them safe. Michael did not want Sasha and Daisy to go alone and asked Jason to handle it. Sasha reminded Michael that he needed to stay with Wiley and Amelia. After they settled the plan, Jason asked Sasha where she wanted to go.

Sasha promised Daisy would sleep in her own room until they left. Michael broke down in tears with Jason about missing Daisy’s milestones. Jason comforted him and said he knew what it felt like to be away from family for their safety.

Ezra pushes Drew to take down Sonny

Meanwhile, Ezra gave Drew a file that could damage Sonny and Laura. Ezra later cornered Marco at the hospital with a camera, demanding answers about Sonny and Natalia’s deaths. Marco warned Ezra not to use Natalia’s death for politics and threatened legal action if Ezra continued. Ezra also tried to get Laura to speak against Sonny in an interview, but she refused.

At Sonny’s house, Carly pushed him to call a ceasefire with Jenz to prevent more loss. Sonny listened but stayed focused on protecting his family. Sonny also warned Gio to keep his distance for now, wanting to protect his grandson from the trouble brewing around him.

Curtis and Drew clash over Curtis’ secret

Curtis found out Kai told Drew about Jacinda’s situation. Curtis was furious with Kai, who then faced Drew’s questions, too. Curtis and Drew argued again. Drew wanted Curtis to release a story about Sonny being held as a person of interest for 24 hours in Natalia’s case. Curtis finally agreed and made the call to run a headline asking if Sonny killed Natalia.

Elsewhere, guests gathered at the gallery for Joel’s new photo exhibit. Cody spilled a drink on Liz, which made Ric furious. Ric also argued with Ava about her flirting with Cody while paying too much attention to Liz. Ric stormed off before the fight got worse.

Emma kept pushing Joss for information about Professor Hank and his lab, but got nothing. She left to meet Vaughn, hoping to bother Joss. Gio overheard Sidwell telling Jordan to keep Natalia’s case open and hinting that Sonny might be hiding something. Gio ran to warn Sonny, but Sonny and Tracy both told him to stay away for his own good.

