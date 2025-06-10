Gigi Paris Felt She Was ‘Fed to The Dogs' For Ex Glen Powell's Cheating Rumors With Sydney Sweeney

Gigi Paris is opening up about her split from Glen Powell. The model who joined the influencer Emma Klipstein for her podcast, Paris, claimed that a phone call from the Top Gun: Maverick star changed her relationship with him permanently.

Moreover, the runway star also addressed her ex’s romance rumors with his Anyone But You co-star, Sydney Sweeney.

In conversation with the podcast host, Paris confessed that all she wanted was assurance from Powell. Without naming either of the movie stars, Gigi claimed that she had only two options: either pretend like everything was okay and move forward with her relationship or stand up for herself and walk away.

Gigi Paris addresses her breakup from Glen Powell

While making an appearance on Klipstein’s podcast, Paris went on to share, "It was just, this is what I have to do for my job. I had two options.”

She further added, “I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, 'Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this? What the f---?' Or stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm actually not okay with this, and I'm walking away.' So that's what I decided to do ... I was shattered."

The model stated that she wanted to be respected if it was all going to be public. She claimed that she felt like being “fed to the dogs.”

Paris said, “Just have some decency, you know? And at the end of the day, it was like, well, work comes first. And if that's the case, power to you; that's your priority. I gotta walk away.”

Gigi continued to say that all Powell needed to do was stand up when needed. She wanted him to pass a statement claiming, “I would never cheat on my girlfriend.”

During the promotions of their film, Anyone But You, the Euphoria star and Glen also promoted their chemistry. At the time, Sweeney, too, was committed to Jonathan Davino. Following the latter couple’s split, the reports stated that Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell were getting together and might even be dating.

