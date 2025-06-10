Justin Baldoni's Side Says Blake Lively Can't Prove What 'Never Happened' After Losing USD 400 Million Defamation Case

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer has fired back at Blake Lively after the judge overseeing the case tossed the filmmaker’s USD 400 million lawsuit out. The lawyer, Bryan Freedman, who is representing Baldoni in his case against the actress, shared with TMZ, that they are just getting started.

Moreover, he revealed that the judge has asked both parties to come in to amend the director’s four out of seven accusations against the mother of four.

On Monday, the judge dismissed Baldoni’s lawsuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times. Moreover, Marvel was also dropped from the filmmaker’s lawsuit after his team claimed that the character Nicepool from Deadpool & Wolverine was a dig at the Jane the Virgin star.

Justin Baldoni’s attorneys strike back at Blake Lively

As for his response to the Another Simple Favor actress and her team of lawyers, Freedman released a statement to TMZ, striking back. He stated, "Ms. Lively and her team’s predictable declaration of victory is false, so let us be clear about the latest ruling."

The Lawyer added, "While the Court dismissed the defamation-related claims, the Court has invited us to amend four out of the seven claims against Ms. Lively, which will showcase additional evidence and refined allegations."

He further went on to mention, "This case is about false accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation and a nonexistent smear campaign, which Ms. Lively’s own team conveniently describes as ‘untraceable’ because they cannot prove what never happened.”

While Lively has emerged victorious in getting the claims against her dismissed, the legal drama with Baldoni has cost her her friendship with Taylor Swift. Though the musician was released from Baldoni’s lawsuit some time ago, the sources reveal that the Grammy-winning singer is still not speaking to the actress.

The legal battle between the It Ends With Us co-stars began six months after the movie was released. Lively filed the lawsuit against Balddoni on the grounds of s*xual harassment and running a smear campaign against her.

As for the director, he filed a countercase against the Age of Adeline star and her husband for defamation and extortion.

