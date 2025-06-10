Katy Perry’s Relationship in Hot Water as Failed Album and Tour Cause ‘Tension’ With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry’s life is very much like a firework, and we don’t think she’s celebrating it anymore! According to the latest report from PEOPLE, there’s trouble in paradise for the powerful singer following the release of her latest album and ongoing tour. And it’s not just her feelings that are bearing the brunt of it, but also her relationship with Orlando Bloom.

The report mentions a source, saying that the reaction to her album 143 has not been positive, making her angry. “Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album.” The record was released in September 2024. The seventh studio album from the singer peaked at number 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, number 47 on the UK Singles Chart, and number 65 on the Billboard Global 200. However, that has done very little to soothe her nerves, and she was ‘stressed’, claims the insider.

Partner Orlando Bloom has tried to calm her down, but that, seemingly, has not helped either, causing a direct impact on their relationship. “Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension.”

Moreover, the attendance of her latest tour, Lifetimes World Tour, has not been the best. Attendees and critics had some harsh feedback. Owing to the response, Katy Perry has reacted to the same with, "She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews.”

All the work pressure and the reactions to her music as well as the tour have badly affected her love life with Orlando Bloom. The source added that “It's put stress on their relationship."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship timeline

The on-again-off-again couple first began dating in January 2016, going their separate ways over a year later in February 2017. That was not the end of their relationship, however, as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reunited in February 2018, to get engaged on Valentine’s Day the following year. They shared the news of their first pregnancy in March 2020, welcoming their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, on 26 August 2020.

