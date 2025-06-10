8 Movies Like The Shawshank Redemption to Add to Your Watch List: The Irishman to A Beautiful Mind

The Shawshank Redemption is the one movie that worked as a progressive arc for the industry. Not only were the fans hooked to the screens till the end, but they were also left craving for more.

The Morgan Freeman starrer was up for the Academy Awards, but the cast and the crew of the film were left with no prize. The film is based on the central theme of Hope, and below are some movies like The Shawshank Redemption.

Advertisement

1. The Irishman

Director: Martin Scorsese

Release Year: 2019

Genre: Crime/Drama

IMDB Rating: 7.8

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Irishman is a perfect watch for fans of the crime and thriller genres. The Martin Scorsese directorial is set in the town of Pennsylvania, where a truck driver, portrayed by the legendary Robert de Niro, goes on to become the top hitman.

He also gets involved with the powerful Teamster, who has ties to the criminals. The film also stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. The movie resonates well with The Shawshank Redemption, as it is well settled on the theme of prison survival.

2. 12 Years a Slave

Director: Steve McQueen

Release Year: 2014

Genre: Drama/History

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Where to Watch: Apple TV

Based on the true and tragic story of Solomon Northup, 12 Years a Slave is a heart-wrenching film. The fans of The Shawshank Redemption would love the movie, considering it features elements of slavery, prison, and the hope and human spirit winning in the end.

Advertisement

The film stars Chiwetel, playing the lead role. The plot of the movie revolves around a freeman being offered a job as a musician in the US. However, upon reaching, Northup is drugged and sent into the slave prison. Brad Pitt also makes an appearance in this cinematic piece that won three Oscars.

3. The Pursuit of Happyness

Director: Gabriele Muccino

Release Year: 2007

Genre: Family/Drama

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Where to Watch: Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon Prime

Will Smith proves his potential in The Pursuit of Happyness. The movie is based on the theme of motivation and hope, similar to that of The Shawshank Redemption.

The story of the cinematic piece revolves around Chris Gardner, who is attempting to improve his life for himself and his son, whose custody is with Chris after his wife left him. The Oscar-winning film is most likely to leave the audience weeping.

4. The Green Mile

Director: Frank Darabont

Release Year: 2000

Genre: Fantasy/Drama

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Advertisement

The Green Mile is quite similar to The Shawshank Redemption on many levels. The 2000 film stars Tom Hanks and Michael Clark Duncan as the lead characters. They play the roles of the prison guard and the prisoner, respectively.

The movie is hailed by the same director as the former one and tells the tale of a black man who is convicted of the murder of two girls. When Paul Edgecomb, played by Hanks, meets the prisoner, his life changes, knowing that the latter possesses special skills. The movie received four Oscar nominations that year.

5. Scent of a Woman

Director: Martin Brest

Release Year: 1994

Genre: Drama/Thriller

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Where to Watch: Netflix

The screens light up with Al Pacino’s presence in Scent of a Woman. The movie is a perfect choice for fans of the thriller genre. The film revolves around a preschool student who is in desperate need of money.

Advertisement

To earn a living, he agrees to help a visually impaired Colonel as his caregiver. Lesser known to the student, portrayed by Chris O’Donnell, the latter has motives of his own. The movie was up for Oscars, and Al Pacino went on to win it in the category of Best Actor.

6. The Pelican Brief

Director: Alan J. Pakula

Release Year: 1993

Genre: Thriller/Crime

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Where to Watch: Apple TV

Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts starrer The Pelican Brief is set against the backdrop of a whodunnit. The plot of the film states that when two Supreme Court judges are killed, a college student, Sam, is given the intel on who the murderer is.

Shortly after, Sam is assassinated, and it is all on his girlfriend, Darcy, to find out the truth. Fans of The Shawshank Redemption are sure to love it, as, just like Frank Darabont directorial, The Pelican Brief also talks about hope and following one's instincts.

7. A Beautiful Mind

Director: Ron Howard

Release Year: 2000

Genre: Thriller/Romance

IMDB Rating: 8.3

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV

Ron Howard struck gold with A Beautiful Mind. When a genius mathematician, Josh Nash, believes himself to be in a lot of pain, he discovers he is suffering from a disorder. The movie stars Russell Crowe and Jennifer Connelly.

Advertisement

Moreover, fans of The Shawshank Redemption are in for a treat, as the film tells the tale of a triumph for the human spirit and freedom. The movie also won four Oscars in 2001.

8. Shutter Island

Director: Martin Scorsese

Release Year: 2010

Genre: Thriller/Mystery

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Shutter Island proves to be one of Leonardo DiCaprio’s best works. The movie revolves around two US marshals who have been sent out to an asylum on a remote island to investigate the case of the missing prisoner.

The movie is quite similar to The Shawshank Redemption, as it explores the theme of freedom, features an elaborate prison story, and is known for keeping the audience on the edge of their seats until the end.

ALSO READ: Shawshank Redemption Star Tim Robbins Warns 'We’re in Big Trouble' as OTT Algorithms Take Over Movie Culture