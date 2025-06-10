Chris Evans Feels 'Sad' to Be Left Out of Avengers Doomsday: 'You Weren’t Invited to the Party...'

Chris Evans, known to play Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel movies, has reacted to his absence from the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday. In conversation with Screen Rant, the actor opened up about missing from the new movie, which also marks the return of Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU.

Evans took an exit from Marvel after making his last appearance in the 2019 hit film, Avengers: Endgame. Since then, the name "Captain America" and the shield have been bestowed upon Anthony Mackie. The latter dons the superhero suit for the first time in Captain America: Brave New World.

Chris Evans on not being a part of Avengers: Doomsday

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Evans went on to share that he was sure the cast was working on something brilliant. The Gifted actor revealed, “Yeah, I talk to them all the time,” in response to if he keeps in touch with his Marvel friends.

He further shared, “It’s where Pedro [Pascal] is right now. I mean, it’s sad to be away.” Evans continued to say, “It’s sad to not be back with the band, but I’m sure they’re doing something incredible, and I’m sure it’s going to be that much harder when it comes out, and you feel like you weren’t invited to the party.”

Meanwhile, the Not Another Teen Movie star is set to share the screen space with Pascal in Materialists, who will don the Marvel tag with Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Pascal is also said to play a prominent role in Avengers: Doomsday, starring alongside Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and many others.

What do we know about Avengers: Doomsday so far?

With the Russo Brothers taking the directors’ seats again, the fans are excited for Avengers: Doomsday to hit theaters at the earliest. Moreover, Robert Downey Jr. will make his return to the MCU, but this time as a villain, Dr. Victor Von Doom.

Most of the information about the upcoming movie, including the plot and the character arcs, is kept under wraps to save the film from any kind of spoilers.

Doomsday is scheduled to release in December 2026, with the sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, to hit theaters in 2027.

