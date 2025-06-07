General Hospital June 6 Episode Recap: Nina Drops Truth Bomb on Sasha as Baby Daisy Meets Family

Nina’s long-held secret finally came out in the June 6 episode of General Hospital, sparking new consequences across Port Charles. At the hospital, Sasha introduced her newborn, Daisy, to family and friends. Sonny held his granddaughter for the first time, and Carly thanked Willow for her support.

Jason accepted Sasha’s request to be Daisy’s godfather, while Michael and Sonny shared a rare, peaceful moment in the hallway. Carly later confronted Jason about keeping secrets but ultimately expressed gratitude for his loyalty.

Curtis opens up to Jordan about Portia’s lies

Curtis confided in Marshall that Portia had lied to him again, admitting his disappointment but also recognizing he may have given up too easily with Jordan. After Marshall encouraged reconciliation, Jordan arrived to discuss the situation further.

Curtis revealed that Portia helped drug Drew with ketamine. Though stunned, Jordan advised patience, warning that fear often fueled deception. Curtis assured her he would protect Portia from Drew’s retaliation.

Before arriving at Curtis’, Jordan had questioned Sidwell about a public donation and his partnership with Henry Dalton. Marco warned his father about underestimating Sonny and rejected any involvement in illegal schemes, saying he would only manage the legal side.

Natalia faces the law as Drew and Nina clash over Willow’s future

At the PCPD, Natalia remained aggressive after her DUI arrest. Molly recused herself from the case due to a conflict of interest. Turner later arrived and ordered a full background check while subtly pressuring Natalia to talk about Sonny. Though visibly nervous, Natalia refused to cooperate without legal counsel.

Meanwhile, Nina tried to stop Drew from exposing her role in setting him up, threatening to reveal their affair. Both insisted they were protecting Willow, though their methods clashed. Drew remained firm in his plan to relocate with her and the children.

Nina admits the Truth, Sasha responds calmly

At the hospital, Nina dropped a bombshell on Sasha: she was the one who gave Ric the damaging information. Sasha was stunned and asked how Nina could betray her like that. Nina claimed she did it to protect Willow from losing her children.

Rather than lashing out, Sasha said she was too tired to hold a grudge. Still, she warned Nina that Willow’s poor decisions would continue as long as Drew remained in her life.

