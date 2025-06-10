Scooter Braun Opens Up on Taylor Swift's 'Deeply Unfair' Reaction to Acquiring Her Masters: 'Was Shocked'

The controversy between Hollywood pop icon Taylor Swift and music executive Scooter Braun started in 2019. Years after acquiring the rights to her first six studio albums, Braun has broken his silence about Swift's 'deeply unfair' reaction after she bought back the rights. Here's what happened.

Scooter Braun Felt Working With Big Machine Artists Would Be 'Exciting'

Advertisement

During the conversation on the Diary of a CEO podcast on June 9, 2025, Scooter Braun expressed that when the music executive bought the rights of Big Machine Records, he felt that he was going to work with all the artists associated with the label. Braun added that he believed it would be "exciting".

Braun reacted to Swift's Tumblr letter about the sale while saying that he was "shocked". "...And then this Tumblr (post) comes out and says all this stuff. And I was just, like, shocked," the music executive shared, reported BBC.

Talking about working with Kanye West and Justin Bieber, Braun noted that he had a feeling the pop icon didn't like him as he managed both the celebrities.

When Taylor Swift Bought Back The Rights To Her First Six Albums

In May 2025, Taylor Swift announced on Tumblr that she had bought back the rights to her first six albums while ending the battle over the ownership of her music recordings. The 35-year-old singer got it back from Shamrock Capital, the private equity firm that bought the master recordings from Braun's company, Ithaca Holdings, in 2020.

Advertisement

In her post, Swift expressed happiness, saying that all the music "belongs" to her. She called it her "greatest dream come true". The albums include Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation.

What's New In Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship?

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce have been reportedly going through a rough patch in their relationship.

As per insiders, Swift has been feeling 'frustrated' with the 'rigid' lifestyle of the footballer as he is undergoing rigorous training after he lost the Super Bowl match last season. For the singer, going to bed by 9 PM clashes with her glamorous lifestyle.

ALSO READ: Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Secretly Married? Here’s What Sparked Latest Frenzy