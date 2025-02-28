Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: All About Lance Barber’s Return as George Sr. in Young Sheldon Spin-Off Series

This article contains spoiler for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, episode 12!

Lance Barber reprised his role as George Sr., aka the Cooper family patriarch, in the latest episode of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. This marked Barber’s first appearance since his character died in the final season of Young Sheldon. The spin-off series brought George Sr. back from the dead for a dream sequence.

In the February 27 episode, a bedridden Georgie (Montana Jordan) hallucinated his dead father visiting him, a storyline inspired by show creator Chuck Lorre’s real-life experience with his late father. In the sequence, the father and son have breakfast in the Cooper family kitchen and catch up with each other.

George Sr. teased his son for taking a sick day. In the subsequent scene, Georgie confronts his dad, saying that he does not want to overwork himself to the point of burnout because it would cause him to miss precious moments in his daughter Cee Cee’s life.

He wants to embrace a work-life balance so that he can take out time for his daughter and, in the future, his grandchildren. “I get that,” Sr. responded. George then dreamed his father placing a hand on his shoulder, raving about how well he raised him.

In an interview with TVLine, co-creator Steve Holland talked about Barber’s bittersweet return to the TBBT universe. “It was fun. It was a little surreal. It was also the first time we’d had the Cooper kitchen set put up on this stage,” he said.

The kitchen set up was one of the iconic and most used locations in the Young Sheldon series. Speaking of the heartfelt moment between the father and son, Holland gushed that the actor nailed the delivery of those sentimental lines, especially the one in which he tells George he’s proud of him.

“He’s got a slightly different edge, and he was just so good at it,” he added. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is available to stream on Amazon Prime.