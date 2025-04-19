Gilmore Girls Creator Reflects on Who Would Be Perfect Boyfriend for Rory; ‘What She Wants…’

While the world has always debated who would be the perfect match for Gilmore Girls’ protagonist, Rory Gilmore, the show's creator has finally offered a definitive perspective. Amy Sherman-Palladino recently shared her thoughts on who she believes would be the ideal boyfriend for Alexis Bledel’s character, Rory.

During an engaging conversation with her husband, Daniel Palladino, Amy elaborated on her views. While fans eagerly anticipated a declaration in favor of Team Jess, Team Dean, or Team Logan, her response was unexpected, but perhaps not so surprising after all.

Amy Sherman-Palladino stated that she is firmly on “Team Rory .” Expanding on her point, the Gilmore Girls creator explained, “What she wants, she can have.”

Adding to the conversation, Daniel Palladino chimed in, saying that he has a special and emotional connection with all three of Rory’s love interests- Dean, played by Jared Padalecki; Jess, portrayed by Milo Ventimiglia; and Logan, played by Matt Czuchry.

“We know all three of those guys very well,” said Daniel Palladino. The 65-year-old further explained that he and his wife, Amy, feel as though they helped raise the boys from a very young age.

Interestingly, the couple even recalled the time they first met Jared Padalecki, which was during his teenage years.

“I think Jared was 17 or 18; he was fresh off the bus,” Daniel Palladino shared during the conversation. Adding to his words, Amy mentioned that she and her husband were literally waiting at the bus station for a good-looking young man who was arriving from Texas.

For those who may not know, Jared Padalecki later rose to fame in the thriller series Supernatural, where he played the role of Sam Winchester.

