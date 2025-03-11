Is Another Gilmore Girls Revival Possible? Lauren Graham Shares Thoughts on Reuniting With Alexis Bledel and More

Lauren Graham knows that Gilmore Girls fans are eager for another revival, but she admits it is not easy to make happen. Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard on March 10, Graham reflected on the show’s lasting impact.

“How do you honor those people who have kept [Gilmore Girls] alive?” she asked. “Is it giving them more? Is it doing what Reese Witherspoon is doing with Legally Blonde, Elle the prequel? Is this a Captain Marvel multiverse where you wanna follow whoever? Or do you try to go back?”

The original series ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007, starring Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Alexis Bledel as her daughter Rory. It was later revived in 2016 as a four-part Netflix miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Graham has thought about how the show could continue and believes a holiday special might be the most realistic approach as per US Weekly.

Advertisement

Lauren Graham said that she wasn’t trying to avoid the question but genuinely felt that a Christmas movie was the most realistic option, considering everyone's lives and schedules.

She stated that British shows often handle beloved series well by creating Christmas specials, which allow fans to see their favorite characters together again without requiring multiple episodes.

She referred to her recent Walmart holiday commercial with Scott Patterson, who played Luke Danes, as an example of a simple reunion that still connected with fans. She said she found it to be a sweet way of showing “where are they now?” for their characters.

Advertisement

If another revival does happen, Graham acknowledges it would have to take a different approach. The Netflix miniseries ended on a major cliffhanger, with Rory revealing she was pregnant. While Graham is unsure if another revival is the right move, she is open to reprising her role if the opportunity arises.