Gracie Abrams Gets Emotional at Taylor Swift’s Final Eras Tour Show: ‘Not Ready for It to Be Over'

Before Gracie Abrams was Taylor Swift’s collaborator and co-performer, she was a diehard Swiftie like half of the world’s population, and the singer did not hesitate to show her love for her idol while opening the pop star’s final Eras Tour concert in Vancouver on December 8.

Abrams, 25, who served as a guest performer during Swift’s final Eras Tour show in Canada, took to the stage with a piece of paper, reading a heartfelt speech to the crowd that was captured by fans and shared on myriad social media platforms. The singer said she was “not ready for it [the Eras Tour] to be over,” before reflecting on the profound effect Swift, 34, has had on her life.

“Like all of you, I [was] brought up with Taylor’s songs,” Abrams said, before adding that in moments of yearning, love, loss, and growth, she magically ended up tuning Swift’s songs to her life.

She went on to emphasize how Swift’s talent, generosity, and ability to create music that connects with people offers a sense of shared experience among her fans, of which she is a definite part.

ALSO READ: ‘It's So Painful’: Gracie Abrams Reveals Taylor Swift’s Simple Hack For Dealing With Back Pain On Tour

At one point in her speech, Abrams, who performed a duet with Swift during the Saturday, December 7, show in Vancouver, became emotional to the point where her voice broke. The songstress, however, pushed on, telling the crowd that the night was about honoring Swift.

“We are all here to remind her how deeply she’s touched us, how much we appreciate every single tiny detail that she dreams up to delight us, and to thank her, from the bottom of our hearts, for giving us the time of our lives,” she said.

Advertisement

Self-proclaimed Swiftie Abrams previously told Vanity Fair that every formative memory in her life is paired with a Taylor Swift song.

The pair’s friendship began in 2021 when Abrams got a call from an unknown number inviting her to Swift’s birthday party. The rest, as we know now, is history.

Swift, following the conclusion of her 21-month-long Eras Tour, is reportedly looking to rest and rejuvenate. She, however, has two albums left to re-record: her debut album, Taylor Swift, and Reputation. Fans are eagerly looking forward to her dropping these anticipated releases.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift And Gracie Abrams Friendship Timeline: Exploring Their Bond Amid New Collab On Latter's Album