Grammys 2025: The Weekend Returns to Music's Biggest Night; Recording Academy CEO Talks About Singer's Criticism of the Show

It had been years since The Weeknd boycotted the Grammy Awards. The After Hours hitmaker surprised fans by returning to the Grammys 2025 stage on Sunday. He delivered a fiery performance of two tracks from his newly released album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

This marked a turning point for the Recording Academy, which has been through many changes since his public criticism in 2021. The Blinding Lights hitmaker, who has given over $10 million to charity in the past two years alone for such causes as COVID-19 relief, Gaza humanitarian aid, and Los Angeles wildfire recovery, had previously promised never to allow his music to be submitted for Grammy consideration again.

After his 2020 album After Hours and its chart-topping smash Blinding Lights received zero nominations, he chose to boycott the awards show. His performance at this year's ceremony, which included elements of wildfire relief, marked a new beginning.

Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy, introduced the singer, citing their past frustrations with The Weeknd and efforts to reform the voting process for the Grammys.

"Criticism is OK. I heard him, I felt his conviction. What we all want is an organization dedicated to the well-being of all music makers. So over the past few years, we’ve listened, we’ve acted and we’ve changed." said Mason Jr.

He said the Academy had since added more than 3,000 women voting members and represents nearly 40% of people of color. Mason Jr. added, "I firmly believe we’re on the right path… What better way to bring us together than this next artist."



Donning a hooded trench coat, The Weeknd emerged on a smoke-filled Grammys 2025 stage to perform the Metro Boomin-produced Cry for Me. He performed with dancers attired in full-body suits until lasers lit up the stage to accompany him in Timeless, featuring Playboi Carti. This high-energy anthem culminated in an electrifying set.