Grammys 2025: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Perform a Heartfelt Rendition of California Dreaming As They Pay Ode to L.A. Wildfire Victims

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars at Sunday night's Grammys 2025, delivered a stirring tribute to Los Angeles, performing a heartfelt rendition of The Mamas & The Papas' classic California Dreamin'. Mars and Gaga honored the victims of the wildfires that devastated Southern California recently.

The performance followed a wrenching montage of the fire's destruction in early January. As Mars and Gaga started singing the old 1960s classic, the lyrics: "All the leaves are brown… and the sky is gray" took a haunting new sense for many California residents.

Nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Die With a Smile, the duo moved away from their bright, nostalgic style to deliver a more somber and contemplative performance.

The Recording Academy took to X to describe their tribute as "performance is like a warm embrace."

Most recently, Gaga performed at the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on January 30th. After the concert, she took to Instagram to write, "It was such an honor to sing @FireAidLA for you during this incredibly challenging time. Thank you for having me, and thank you to everyone who donated. I love you CALIFORNIA, we’ll keep moving forward."

The two also emerged as the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance winners for their viral chart-topping singe Die With A Smile at the Grammys 2025.

While California Dreamin' with Bruno Mars was the only performance of the evening by Lady Gaga, she made news later in the broadcast with the premiere of her new single and music video, Abracadabra.