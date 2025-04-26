Hailey Bieber Mourns Husband Justin Bieber's Grandfather Bruce Dale's Death at 80: 'Love You...'

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Hailey Bieber is mourning the loss of her husband Justin Bieber’s grandfather. Bruce Dale passed away at the age of 80 on Thursday, April 24, as mentioned in his official obituary. The Baby hitmaker took to social media to pay tribute to his “papa” with a heartfelt message.

Hailey, who is grieving the loss alongside her husband, reposted Justin’s tribute on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Love you, Grandpa Bruce.” In his post, the pop star reminisced about the memories he shared with his beloved grandfather.

He recalled Bruce’s heckling, blunt nature, and how he would pester him into spending money on snacks. Justin’s post was accompanied by an adorable picture of his younger self cupping his grandfather’s face while Bruce smiled down at him.

“I will miss you. I will ache, and I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had,” the singer added. Dale was the father of Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, and supported Justin throughout his rise to pop stardom.

Bruce Dale also made an appearance in the pop star’s 2011 documentary Never Say Never. Years later, he reflected on his memories with the young star at the Stratford Perth Museum, which featured an exhibit dedicated to the Grammy winner.

According to the obituary, Dale is survived by his sons Chris Mallette and Chris Dale (wife Michelle), and daughters Candie Toper (husband Joe) and Pattie Mallette. His grandchildren include Amanda Buck, Justin Bieber (Hailey), and Chantel McNaught (Brian), along with his great-grandchildren Austin, Lucas, Riley, Raymond, Reese, and Jack-Blues.