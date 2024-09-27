Foo Fighters No Longer Performing At Soundside Music Festival Amid Dave Grohl’s Baby Controversy? REPORT

Foo Fighters recently have been subjected to a lot of controversy. Amid Dave Grohl’s recent love child scandal, the band has now announced that they won't be a part of the upcoming Soundside Music Festival due to personal reasons.

The disheartening news came this week, on September 26, 2024, via the band's social media. Taking to Instagram, The Pretender act divulged, “Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s Soundside Music Festival.”

The rock band also asked their followers to check the festival website for further information. While the Learn to Fly act had disabled the comments on this post, they had uploaded the same on their social media story.

This surprise news followed a shocking revelation. Dave Grohl, the band's frontman, recently told his fans and followers earlier this month that he is the father of a baby girl outside of his marriage with wife, Jordyn Blum.

Divulging more about the baby, the singer wrote that he plans to be a loving father and a supportive figure to her.

While neither the baby's nor the mother's name has been revealed yet, the Waiting on a War artist added that he also loves his children with Jordyn Blum.

“I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” Grohl continued. Amid this whole dramatic event, a woman came forward claiming that she was the mother of Grohl’s fourth daughter, who was eventually shut out by the representative of the former Nirvana drummer.

Advertisement

Blum, meanwhile, has not shared anything related to the whole scandal. However, she was spotted without her wedding ring. For those unversed, Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl tied the knot back in August 2003 in their Los Angeles home. The couple share three children together Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

In light of the singer’s shocking revelation, two of Dave Grohl’s girlfriends came forward to address the news. Jennifer Finch defended the Grammy Winner, while Kari Wuhrer expressed no surprise over Dave Grohl’s actions.

Wuhrer stated some strong words for the This is a Call singer while also alleging that Dave Grohl had previously cheated on her with snowboarder Tina Basich.

The Soundside Music Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

ALSO READ: Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Predicts Breaking-Up With Wife Jordyn Blum 5 Years Before Cheating; Welcomes Child with Mistress