'He’s My Best Friend': Selena Gomez Claims to Be Showered with Love by Benny Blanco Amid Opening Up About Not Being Able to Carry a Child

Selena Gomez is getting all the love in the world from her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. Earlier in conversation with the media portal, the actress opened up about her medical condition, which led to the singer never being able to carry a child of her own.

Meanwhile, the Only Murders in the Building star claimed that she has “never been loved” in such a manner until getting into a relationship with the record producer. In a conversation with Vanity Fair, the singer-actress shared that she calls Blanco the light of her life.

Speaking to the entertainment portal, Gomez revealed, “I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

In an interview with Howard Stern, the Monte Carlo star dropped hints over her marriage plans with the record producer. In the middle of the conversation, Stern shared that he wishes that the duo get married at some point in life. At the time, Blanco interrupted and said, “You and me both.”

Recalling the interview, Gomez stated to Vanity Fair, “He can’t lie.” She further added, “After the interview, I was dying laughing. Like, ‘Anything else you wanted to put out there?'”

ALSO READ: Will Selena Gomez's Only Murders In The Building Return For Season 5 on Hulu? Check Out Latest Update

According to the reports, the Love On singer might be looking forward to tying the knot with Blanco in the near future, as last month, the actress showed off a ring on her finger and later on subtly hid it by putting a pink heart emoji on the picture.

Advertisement

Following the post, the Disney alum also began following a wedding planner on TikTok, feuling the rumors.

Meanwhile, Gomez opened up about her serious health conditions. The Another Cinderella Story star shared that she did not mention it to anyone but “I unfortunately can’t carry my own children.” She continued to reveal, “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

The Love You Like a Love song crooner has been taking the conditions positively. She believes that the processes of adoption and surrogacy are equally giving in embracing motherhood.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Reveals 'Medical Issues' Prevent Her from Carrying Her Own Children: 'I Had To Grieve'