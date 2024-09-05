Will Selena Gomez's Only Murders In The Building Return For Season 5 on Hulu? Check Out Latest Update

It's time for the fans of Only Murders In The Building series to rejoice as we will see another season after the success of the first 4 seasons of the Hulu series, starring the legendary stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

The series’s season 5 will have 10 episodes just like the previous installments. Currently season 4’s episodes are released weekly on Hulu every Tuesday. Its finale will premiere on October 29, 2024.

This show has been in the buzz since it was released mostly for the interesting castings and for the gripping storyline it follows. Many people on the internet have talked about the show in regards to multiple things, may that be for the acting, the wardrobe, or the premise.

With the viral recognition, it has garnered 21 Emmy Nominations as of now and has also received 97 percent score on Rotton Tomatoes.

The veteran actor Martin not only stars in it but also co-writes the show with John Hoffman and has also co-created it. They also wear the cap of executive producers along with Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, and Gomez.

Season 4 of the show has also amassed positive reviews. It centers on Charles's old friend, Sazz, who was killed in season three’s ending. Season 4 continued with the investigation of the same.

The acclaimed singer posted the announcement on her Instagram handle in which she along with the other leads gave the exciting news to the fans. Gomez shared more snaps and videos which appeared to be behind-the-scenes shots of her, Martin, and Short. She captions the video with, “Here we go again… my favorite set family. I’m coming home!”

Many famous celebrities have appeared in the series including Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, Cara Delivegne, Amy Ryan, Ashley Park, Jane Lynch, Paul Rudd, Nathan Lane, Ashley Park, Zoey Colletti, and many more.

The latest season is graced by Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Melissa McCarthy, Zach Galifianakis, Richard Kind, Molly Shannon, and Kumail Nanjianai. As of now, the upcoming season’s release date has not been revealed. The previous seasons can be streamed on Hulu.