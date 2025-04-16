Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Gives Savage Reply to Hate Comment on Wife’s New Social Media Post; READ

Just like an ideal husband, Matthew Koma has got his wife, Hilary Duff's back as he isn't afraid to slam her haters. He shared a savage reply to a hate comment that she got after sharing a new post on social media.

The actress took to her Instagram on April 15 and shared three pictures of herself in an eye-catching yellow outfit. She rocked her wavy hair along with a flawless makeup look. Duff received a lot of positive comments for the post but there were some not-so-good comments as well.

A comment that read, "Why did she do Botox, I swear to god everyone else is the same," seemed to have caught Koma’s attention, and he decided to reply to that troll in his own way. The musician commented back with, “get fckd butterfly.” His reply seemingly referenced the troll’s username.

The actress has not confirmed or denied getting Botox done herself, per People magazine. Back in 2022, the Raise Your Voice star talked about appearance-related treatments while conversing about working on her mental well-being, on the cover story of Women’s Health.

She stated, “We bust our a** to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can. We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this s***. But I want to work on the inside," adding that that is the most essential part of the system.

As far as Duff and Koma go, the couple reportedly crossed paths in 2013 while shooting the actress’s Breath In. Breath Out. movie. They were linked romantically in 2017, and they dated on and off for many years, per People magazine.

The couple went on to tie the knot in 2019. They had three kids– Banks Violet, Mae James, and Townes. Additionally, Duff and her ex-spouse, Mike Comrie, share a child named Luca Cruz.

