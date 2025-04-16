Kristin Cavallari Breaks Silence About Long-Running Chris Evans Dating Rumors: 'You Can Remove Him…’

Kristin Cavallari has recently laid years of speculation regarding her love life to rest in an episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, debunking and clarifying several long-standing rumors.

One of the most enduring rumors she shut down was a supposed love affair with Chris Evans. Cavallari stated that she and Evans had friends in common and once went to a group function together, but there was never any kind of romantic relationship between them.

Advertisement

She said, "Chris Evans and I had a similar friend group, and I think that we were at an event one night as a group; there was a group of us there. We saw each other socially."

Regardless of years of tabloid rumors to the contrary, she said the two did not even go on a single date. Cavallari, who previously admitted to having had a fling with singer Morgan Wallen, dispelled the long-running speculations of dating the Avengers star and emphasized they were mere acquaintances.

"I never dated Chris Evans. Ever, ever, ever. Didn't even go on one date with him. Literally, nothing ever happened, and there's been these rumors for years that we dated. Well, we've never dated," she stressed.

The Laguna Beach alum added, "It's not f------ true, so you can remove him from my dating portfolio. Thank you very much."

Since divorcing former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler in 2022, Kristin Cavallari, 38, has been frank about her romance. She was involved in a seven-month romance with the 24-year-old TikTok personality Mark Estes, which dissolved in September of 2024.

Advertisement

Even though the couple broke up, she later testified about the relationship, calling it her most rewarding so far. But she did admit that the wide age gap was a contributing factor to the couple's split, citing differing life experiences.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married in September 2023 in private ceremonies in Massachusetts. Several superhero castmates of Evans attended the wedding, including Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey; Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky; Jeremy Renner; and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

ALSO READ: 'Need A Little Bit Of Downtime For That': Chris Evans and His Wife Alba Baptista Are Considering Expanding Their Family