How Are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Raising Daughter Malti Marie? Singer Expresses Pride in Kid’s Karate Achievements

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra may be global superstars, but at home, they’re just proud parents to 3-year-old Malti Marie. In a recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s radio show, Nick gushed about his daughter’s newest accomplishment—earning her first striped belt in karate. He also spoke about parenting, Malti’s natural flair for music, and why he and Priyanka are letting her take the lead on what she wants for her future.

“She's three. She’s in nursery school. She’s in a karate class. She just got her first striped belt,” Nick shared with a smile, clearly proud of Malti’s newest achievement. While talking about possibly recording a duet with his wife, the singer sweetly added, “I think our best duet together is probably our little girl.” He also mentioned that Priyanka is currently in India filming a movie, but the couple remains closely connected despite their busy schedules.

This isn’t the first time Nick has spoken about Malti’s growing talents. In an earlier interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he revealed that their daughter has shown a natural inclination toward music. “We’ve talked about it a lot. It’s going to be her choice,” he said when asked if Malti might follow in her parents’ entertainment footsteps.

“But she loves to sing,” he added. “Entertainment is a wonderful career, but it’s also scary as a parent. Your job is to protect your kids, but also to let them fly.” The singer also chuckled as he admitted not everything sticks: “She’s not into soccer, though. We tried. But she wasn’t having it.”

Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in a grand cross-cultural ceremony in December 2018, welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January 2022. Since then, they’ve made it a priority to create a nurturing, grounded environment for her—one that allows room for both discipline and discovery.

As Malti Marie begins to explore the world—from nursery school to karate classes and singalongs at home—Nick and Priyanka seem intent on giving her the freedom to find her own voice. Whether she chooses a life in the spotlight or one behind the scenes, one thing is clear: her parents will be cheering her on every step of the way.

