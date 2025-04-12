Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Gush Over Daughter Malti Marie Joining the Entertainment Industry: 'She Loves to Sing'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are the blessed parents of their lovely daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The singer recently shed light on what he thinks of her daughter joining the entertainment industry and it looks like the parents have mixed thoughts about the future. Jonas even spoke of his own experience in the industry and how it might be related to his decision towards Malti joining it.

Making an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick Jonas mentioned that his young daughter is very enthusiastic when it comes to being a singer. The Leave Before You Love Me singer then even stated that he leaves the decision of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas being a part of the entertainment industry solely upon her.

"We have talked about it a lot. It's going to be her choice. We have a three-year-old, and she loves to sing,” Nick Jonas mentioned.

Further during the conversation, the Do It Like That singer added that sometimes it feels scary being a parent recalling all the events that one had gone through and “my wife has gone through in her career.”

Talking about his parental duties, he added that one prime job is to protect their young ones, yet at the same time, we should allow them to be free and live their life.

For those who are not aware, Priyanka Chopra is known to often post singing videos of Malti on social media. Be it a few footages from home or while they are on a trip fans have been enjoying how Matli Marie Chopra Jonas learning new vocal pitches while also spending sweet time with parents on the yacht ride.

Besides the latest video of the family taking a trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, the actress from Citadel took her daughter on a trip to London that same year, which gave the actress’s followers another singing clip of the young angel.

