How Elisabeth Moss Got Taylor Swift’s ‘OK’ to Use Look What You Made Me Do in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6

Elisabeth Moss shared how one of her longtime dreams came true when she got Taylor Swift’s permission to feature one of her songs on The Handmaid’s Tale. The Emmy-winning actress and executive producer revealed that Swift allowed the use of Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) in Season 6, Episode 9 of the Hulu drama, which aired last month.

Speaking about the moment, Moss said, “Honestly, the feedback was her saying yes.” The song plays during a dramatic scene when June Osborne, played by Moss, leads the Handmaids in formation to rise against the Commanders.

Moss shared that she reached out to Swift by writing a personal letter about how much her music meant to her and the show’s cast. “That was really, truly such an honor that she took the time to read, you know I wrote her a letter about what I felt like the song meant for the episode, and her music means to me and our cast so the fact that she said yes to me was all the feedback that I needed,” Moss said.

Why Elisabeth Moss chose 'Look What You Made Me Do' for the episode

After the episode aired, Moss told Billboard that using a Taylor Swift song on The Handmaid’s Tale had been on her wish list for years. “I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment,” she said in a statement.

She also shared her personal connection to Swift’s music, saying that Taylor had been a huge inspiration to her. Moss mentioned that she considered herself a Swiftie and believed she could speak for her co-star Yvonne Strahovski and the rest of the cast, who were also fans. She added that it was an honor to feature Swift’s music in the final episodes of the show.

Moss showed off her Swiftie status last year when she attended Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto with her Handmaid’s Tale co-star Bradley Whitford and his wife Amy Landecker. They even posed for a photo with actress Mariska Hargitay at the concert.

