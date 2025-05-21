Who Died in The Handmaid’s Tale Episode 9? Showrunners Reveal Details of Tragic Ending

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale episode 9.

The latest episode of The Handmaid's Tale starts off with a bang, featuring a Taylor Swift track in the background. The audience witnesses the brutal fate of Commander Nick Blaine, played by Max Minghella, as June, portrayed by Elisabeth Moss, leads the Mayday resistance against the Republic of Gilead.

Advertisement

After Bradley Whitford’s Commander Joseph Lawrence is shown planting a bomb onboard, it’s also revealed that he is expected to be onboard by Commander Gabriel Wharton.

Talking about Nick’s death, co-showrunners Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang explained why it was a necessary decision for the character’s arc. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, they emphasized how crucial Nick’s death was for the series’ development.

“I'll just say we know it's a polarizing fate for him and that many of our fans are upset about it, but we understand that comes from the love they have for this character and the relationship he's had with June,” Tuchman said about killing Nick.

Adding to this, Yahlin Chang expressed deep sympathy for Nick, describing him as “a guy who did wonderful things to save the woman that he loved.” He also highlighted the conflict Nick faced, having to balance his personal feelings with his duties as a commander.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did The Handmaid’s Tale Staffer Take Home Elisabeth Moss’ Custom Underwear? Actress Reveals Surprising Story

Chang added that he doesn’t see Nick as an evil villain but as someone under immense pressure. He also emphasized that Nick was unaware of several women being murdered.

“He wasn’t thinking. He was really stressed out. So in that split second, he made the wrong decision and a terrible mistake, but who doesn’t make bad decisions and terrible mistakes under stress? Yet, it had huge consequences,” Chang explained.

The Handmaid's Tale is now heading toward its season 6 finale and is available to watch on Prime Video.