Taylor Swift Drops New Music: Get First Listen to Look What You Made Me Do Taylor's Version From The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Ep 9

It seems that Swifties can finally calm down, as there may be a possibility for Taylor Swift re-releasing her highly anticipated album Reputation because she dropped Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) in The Handmaid's Tale S6 Episode 9.

Many of Swift's fans have been looking forward to her re-releasing the 2017 album. With this surprise drop of the above-mentioned song, the singer has given us hope that we may soon get to hear Taylor's version of Reputation.

In the Hulu show’s ninth episode, we see the song playing as June Osborne, played by Elizabeth Moss, leads an uprising in Gilead against the Commanders. Check out the opening scene of the episode and listen to the track!

Coming back to the singer, there is one more reason for us to believe that she may re-release the said album. Many believe that she will announce the same during the upcoming American Music Awards on May 26, or she may announce something exciting that may also be about her new album.

The speculation began when the eagle-eyed Swifties noticed her website, which consisted of a four-option menu including Apparel, Music, Accessories, and Sale. The initials of these words spell out as AMAs. She also had 12 items at 26% off.

Her fans reportedly think that 12 signifies the number of her next studio album, and as mentioned above, the AMAs fall on May 26. Additionally, Taylor Nation reshared a fan's post on X that talked about voting for the singer as she is reportedly nominated in six categories in the AMAs this year.

Taylor Nation wrote, “And our town, it looks so sMall from wAy up here,” adding, “Screamed, ‘vote for the chairman’ at the night sky!” As noticed again, the capital letters put together spell ‘AMAs.’

