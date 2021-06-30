EXCLUSIVE: Yvonne Strahovski opens up on The Tomorrow War, her character & working with Chris Pratt

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Yvonne Strahovski got candid about her character, the script and working with Chris Pratt.

The Handmaid's Tale Yvonne Strahovski is an excited bunch as her film The Tomorrow War alongside Chris Pratt is gearing up for release. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Dexter actress got candid about her character, the script and working with Chris Pratt. Speaking about what attracter her first to the script, Yvonne said, "I was flipping the pages as fast as I could because it was just so exciting. It’s the kind of story where you need to buckle your seatbelt once it begins, because it’s a ride that just doesn’t stop. It keeps racing forward until the very end, which makes it a lot of fun."

Strahovski was particularly compelled by how huge the stakes were for her character. Elaborating on the same, she said, "She’s living in a future where there are less than 500,000 people left alive on Earth, and she’s humanity’s last chance in a lot of ways. She’s desperately trying to find something that might save the human race before we become extinct and she only has a limited amount of time to do it. The intensive military training the cast went through in preparation for shooting was one of her favorite parts of the job."

She added, "There’s a certain type of physicality that comes with that type of training, and it definitely informed my characterization of Romeo Command. It influenced the way I stood, the way I moved, the way I fought and the way I fired my weapons. I really found it invaluable."

Yvonne also detailed one of her favourite scenes in the upcoming action film. "At one point, we were attached to ropes and dropped down into a nest from 60 feet up, which was really amazing. I got to go up in a Blackhawk helicopter with real Navy SEALs, and although I was attached to a safety harness when I did my rope descent, the SEALs literally jumped out of the helicopter and did it for real, which was an incredible thing to witness."

As for working with Chris Pratt, Yvonne calls it a "joyful experience". She said, "I shared most of my scenes on this film with Chris, and he’s just awesome. As you might expect, he’s cracking jokes right up until the last second before they call action. He has a natural ability to be funny and improvisational, but then he instantly flips a switch and becomes this super action guy in the combat scenes, and he looks super cool while doing it."

The Tomorrow War will be heading to Amazon Prime Video and releasing on 2 July, 2021.

