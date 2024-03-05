How Long Were Jenelle Evans-David Eason Together? Relationship Explored As Teen Mom Alum Files For Separation

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason have been in a relationship since 2015, and they welcomed their daughter Ensley in 2018. Evans is also the mother of two sons, Jace and Kaiser whom she shares with her two exes. On March 4, she filed for separation from Eason after six years of marriage, with the date of separation listed as February 16, according to court documents.

Exploring Jenelle Evans and David Eason's relationship

After Evans split from her fiancé Nathan Griffith, she met Eason on Tinder. She introduced her followers to her new man in September 2015 with a sweet selfie.

Evans announced that she was pregnant in August 2016. “Time to introduce the world to our baby girl soon, Ensley Jolie Eason. She will be arriving Jan. 28th. We couldn't be any happier! @uncledave01,” Evans captioned a photo of the couple’s maternity photoshoot in a river on Instagram. The duo's daughter, Ensley, was born on January 24, 2017. The pair both have two children from previous relationships. The duo wed at their North Carolina home on September 23, 2017.

After documenting their relationship on Teen Mom 2, Eason made headlines for homophobic tweets in February 2018. As a result, MTV cut ties with him and he stopped filming the series.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” a network spokesperson told Us in a statement at the time. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Evans defended Eason amid backlash during the season 8 Teen Mom 2 reunion, which aired in August 2018. “He thinks he shouldn’t have said it the way he did, but he still stands by his views,” she explained. “He just doesn’t want his kids to grow up and be that way. … He’ll still love them and adore them but he just wouldn’t agree with their lifestyle.”

Evans accused Eason of assault during a 911 call in October 2018. “My husband, he just assaulted me … He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms,” she said through tears according to audio obtained by Radar Online. She also claimed Eason “got violent because he was drinking.”

The same day the 911 call was released, Evans called the situation “a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding” to E! News. ”Everything is great. We are totally fine … just taking time off social media, time to focus on ourselves and our family."

Evans changed her relationship status to "Separated" on Facebook on February 16, 2019. She also posted a picture of herself with the caption: "Single AF" with a shrug emoji. However, a source exclusively told Us, "They are fighting ... but they aren't broken up."

The pair’s relationship went south on April 2019. A source told Us that Evans and Eason were “fighting really badly” and the Read Between the Lines author was “over” the relationship.

While she did not speak publicly about the status of her marriage, Evans posted a cryptic note on Facebook that sparked split rumors, “Jenelle Eason is feeling devastated,” it read. She also took to Facebook and posted videos of Ariana Grande’s breakup song "n My Head, along with the caption, “Speak to me Ari.”

On October 2019, Evans announced her split from Eason after two years of marriage. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know thats what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” she wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

In a YouTube Q&A posted in March 2020, Evans revealed that she and Eason had decided "to work things out" and are taking it slow. She explained that she had moved back to North Carolina with her kids and told viewers that Eason had never abused her or the children.

However in September 2022, While making a cameo appearance on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Evans gave an update on her relationship with Eason. "Me and David, we haven’t been getting along lately. It’s been on and off,” she shared, explaining how his unemployment is getting to her. “Everyone knows he doesn’t have a job. It’s like, I’m sitting here providing for everyone, for years, and it’s still the same!”

She continued, “It’s hard. I’m so fed up. I’ve been giving him a cold shoulder, not really talking to him. We, like, text [instead of] talk now, he’ll be on the other side of my land, in his shop.”

On Monday 4th March, news broke that Evans filed for separation from Eason after six years of marriage. Evans listed the date of separation as February 16, according to court documents obtained by The Sun.

The reality star stated she filed the paperwork with “the intent that the separation be permanent." Evans claimed that throughout her marriage to Eason, he has “exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards [her].” She alleged that during an uninvited visit in February, Eason “told her to kill herself,” which she recorded for her “safety,” per the outlet.

She further alleged that Eason’s “excessive use of alcohol,” resulted in him throwing away money, which could have been used toward the “financial well-being of the minor children.”

