Travis Kelce Shuts Down Taylor Swift Breakup Rumors With New Outing Nodding at Reputation Singer; Find Out What It Is

Travis Kelce dresses up in a Taylor-made cardigan, shutting down breakup rumors by borrowing girlfriend Taylor Swift's legendary style for a chic day out.

This week in Manhattan, in front of a photoshoot that caused chatter for more than simply his modeling skills, Kelce, 35, donned a 'Folklore-ish' white sweater, per TMZ. The outfit resembled the "cardigan" most famously tied to Swift's 2020 album era.

While Kelce's iteration was without buttons, the oversized, comfy silhouette and soft color palette provided an obvious homage to Swift's iconic look. Swifties were quick to identify the sartorial nod, taking the ensemble as a discreet but pointed homage to the Ivy singer.

In the midst of swirling rumors about the state of the couple's relationship, this fashion moment appeared to be a calculated move: they're still going strong.

Kelce completed the look in coordinating pants, neutral-colored sneakers, and a camouflage tote. The outfit was groomed to perfection, with set assistants assisting to tame the NFL star's growing locks, per the outlet. Adding a vintage Chevrolet Chevelle SS to the mix, Kelce looked like he had walked out of a Taylor Swift love song.

However, no official information has been released about the outing that required the Kansas City Chiefs player to don the chic look. Kelce has been making headlines for his dashing clothing endeavors for years. He has often graced the covers of top fashion brands on game days and nights out with Swift.

His current ensemble, however, is more intimate as it is seen as a fashionable nod to the pop star who used to send real cardigans to fans and friends alike. Per the outlet, Kelce's cardigan bore a heavy resemblance to the one Swift had gifted to Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter, Natalia.

Travis Kelce's latest photo shoot is said to be for a new fashion campaign, although official news has not been released.

