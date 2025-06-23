Is Hailey Bieber Giving Justin Silent Treatment? New Posts Spark Questions Amid Divorce Rumors

Justin Bieber recently shared a series of animated Instagram Stories that hinted at emotional distress, leading fans to wonder if there’s trouble in his marriage with Hailey Bieber.

The pop star posted multiple animated clips expressing anxiety, frustration, and the pain of being ignored. One clip said, “B**** if you’re giving me the silent treatment, at least tell me why! I have anxiety, and I have overthinking left and right; they go hand-in-hand. If you give me any room for error, there will be error!”

These posts surfaced just as Hailey Bieber was seen without her wedding ring during the first weekend of summer. Although she was later spotted in New York City wearing the ring again, paired with a glam green satin skirt, fans noticed she has been out solo more often lately.

Here's a look at the recent signs of strain

Hailey and Justin have been married for seven years, but several signs suggest this could be a challenging period for them. The couple recently welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, and are adjusting to new roles as parents. Sources say this change, combined with career and health pressures, has caused stress between them.

Last year, Justin canceled the remainder of his Justice World Tour after revealing he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which led to facial paralysis. He later shared on Instagram, "After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now."

In addition to personal challenges, Bieber is dealing with major financial responsibilities. According to TMZ, insiders say he was close to a 'financial collapse' around 2022, prompting him to sell his music catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for USD 200 million in 2023.

Sources also told Puck News that Bieber still 'owes a ton' to AEG for his canceled tour and has other pop star expenses to manage. He's now working on a musical comeback with a new team, following his split from longtime manager Scooter Braun. Lawyer Michael Rhodes, who has represented Madonna and the Kardashians, is now handling his affairs.

