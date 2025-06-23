Kajol's movie MAA censored UA; Know runtime, starcast and everything

Kajol is back with her exciting new movie Maa. Maa is a supernatural thriller that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. The film has been certified by the CBFC and is all set to hit theaters on 27th June, 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about Maa.



Maa's Censor Certification And Runtime

The CBFC has given Maa a UA 16+ rating, which means it’s suitable for viewers aged 16 and above. Parental guidance is required for younger audiences. The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 15 minutes (135 minutes). This is a perfect runtime for a supernatural thriller. It won't be too long and that will result in a greater impact.



Story Of Maa

Based on the trailer released a few weeks back, Maa is a story about a mother (Kajol) who goes on a road trip with her daughter. The trip turns into a nightmare. She discovers a cursed tree that is believed to hold evil spirits. Maa has to essentially protect her family from a centuries-old curse.



Star Cast Of Maa

The movie stars Kajol in the lead role. The supporting cast includes a bunch of talented actors like Ronit Roy, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Surjyasikha Das and Indraneil Sengupta.

Director, Writers And Producer Of Maa

Maa is directed by Vishal Furia and is produced by Ajay Devgn's Devgn Films, and Jio Studios. The film's writers are Ajit Jagtap and Aamil Keeyan Khan among others.



Where to Watch

Maa will be released in theaters worldwide on June 27, 2025. It will stream on Netflix after 8 weeks.



Kajol's Upcoming Movie Slate After Maa

Kajol was last seen in projects like Lust Stories 2, and Do Patti. Theatrically, her last film is Salaam Venky, which released after the Covid-19 Pandemic. The actress is yet to sign her next film. She has been reading a lot of scripts but nothing has excited her so far. In one of her earlier interviews with Pinkvilla, Kajol expressed her desire to work in a full blown comedy.

