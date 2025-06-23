Is Ezra Miller Making Hollywood Comeback? Actor Teams Up With Lynne Ramsay for Bold New Film Project

After years away from the Hollywood spotlight, The Flash star Ezra Miller is considering a return to the film industry. Known for standout roles in Justice League, We Need to Talk About Kevin, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Miller recently made headlines again, this time not for controversy, but for a quiet and cautious re-entry into the public eye.

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Miller made a rare appearance to support filmmaker Lynne Ramsay. Speaking with Lo Speciale Giornale, they revealed, “I came to Cannes to support one of my closest friends in the world, who is Lynne Ramsay, who I think is one of the greatest living filmmakers.”

Why did Ezra Miller step away from Hollywood?

In 2022, Miller faced multiple legal issues, including assault and burglary charges, as well as allegations of inappropriate behavior. These controversies led to their absence from Hollywood, despite playing the lead in The Flash, which was released in June 2023 alongside stars Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, and Ben Affleck.

Reflecting on this challenging period, Miller told Deadline, “Not that I don’t hold a lot of remorse and lamentation for a lot of things I did and a lot of things that happened in that time, but I’m really, really grateful for the lessons that came with that abyss.”

They added, “It was a tough re-entry point,” referring to their decision to attend Cannes.

Ezra Miller and Lynne Ramsay's new partnership

Miller's appearance at Cannes wasn't just for support. It also marked the start of a new collaboration with Ramsay. The two are currently working on a film together, which they are co-writing. "I'm working with her again, that will likely be the first thing I do, is a film that she and I are writing together," Miller confirmed.

This project could be a significant step forward for both their careers. Ramsay, known for You Were Never Really Here, continues to build her reputation with Die, My Love, which competed at Cannes this year.

Here's what we know about the Ezra Miller-Lynne Ramsay film project

While full details about the film are under wraps, it's clear that this is a deeply personal project. Miller shared that they've spent time writing during their break from acting, as per Deadline. "I've been writing a lot, because you can do that in solitude, which has been friendly to me," they said.

The collaboration between Miller and Ramsay, a respected figure in independent cinema, could bring a unique and artistic vision to the screen. Though no genre or plot details have been confirmed, the creative team behind it promises something significant.

