Coolie First Single: Time to get Chikitufied as Anirudh Ravichander gives massy glimpse of new music video

Coolie starring Rajinikanth in the lead is slated to release on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial making its way to the big screens, the makers have announced the first single for the film.

The upcoming Rajinikanth starrer will unveil its first single, titled Chikitu, on June 25, 2025. With a recent promo video, Anirudh Ravichander is expected to headline the music video with a special dance number by the composer.

Sharing the update, the makers penned, “Time to #GetChikitufied. #Chikitu Music Video drops on June 25th at 6 PM. #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th.”

Anirudh Ravichander to get Chikitutified with Coolie first single

The Coolie first single, titled Chikitu, is composed by Anirudh Ravichander himself who crooned it along with actor Simbu's father, T Rajendran. The Tamil-language street style song will be choreographed by actor-choreographer Sandy Master.

With the music video being unveiled on June 25, in an early post, Rajinikanth’s PRO head, Riaz K Ahmed, underlined that Coolie updates will be taking place on both June 24 and 25.

The upcoming movie Coolie, featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role is touted to be an action entertainer by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The flick is expected to present the superstar in a negative role with actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao playing pivotal characters.

Apart from them, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be making a cameo appearance with performers like Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and more being part of the ensemble cast.

Interestingly, Pooja Hegde will be making an appearance in the movie for a special dance number.

Unlike most films of director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer is said to be outside of his cinematic universe, LCU. As the flick is hitting big screens for Indian Independence week, it will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2.

Coming to Rajinikanth’s work front, the superstar is currently involved in the filming for Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is set to serve as the sequel to 2023’s Jailer, with stars like Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar expected to reprise their old roles.

Additionally, reports indicate that veteran Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna will be appearing in an extended cameo as well.

