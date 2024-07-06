‘I Live a Simple Life’: Marlon Wayans Gives Update To His Followers After His House Was Burglarized

Marlon Wayans had recently become a victim of burglary, as robbers had entered his house. However, the beloved comedian has come forward, addressing the incident and sharing a few updates with his fans.

The actor was also seen talking to the robbers in his post.

Marlon Wayans safe after burglary

Opening up on the recent and scary incident that Marlon Wayans was dragged into, the actor and comedian has addressed it in his own way. Taking to social media, the White Chicks actor spoke of how he is not the right person to be robbed.

In the social media post, the comedian uploaded a video of himself with a long and detailed caption. The Instagram caption began with, “God is so Good. Everyone is fine. I’m grateful.”

In his caption of the social media post that was uploaded on July 4, 2024, Marlon Wayans asked the robbers to save their energy as he does not have anything expensive at his place beside his house.

“Sorry, I live a simple life,” the actor stated in his post. He then went on to add that although he owns 2 cars, one of these cars happens to be a 1994 Range Rover, adding that if the robbers want to steal this one, "they will need to jumpstart it cuz the battery is dead."

Advertisement

Continuing with his caption, Wayans asked robbers again to not waste their “energy or your life doing home invasions.”

He reiterated the fact that he does not own anything “valuable,” also adding that he does not have too much cash or jewelry at his home.

In the video, Wayans was seen wearing a black collared shirt and a cap that read G.O.A.T.

He was seen having shocking expressions while stating that his house is the only valuable thing and that until the robbers are planning to put his house on a truck and “drag it away, you did great.” As he showed his ring, he mentioned repeatedly that this ring was fake.

About the burglary at Marlon Wayans house

It was reported by TMZ that Marlon Wayans' house was robbed during the wee hours on June 29. As per the report, although the actor was not home, his brother Keenen Ivory Wayans was in at around 2:30 AM, according to law enforcement sources.

Advertisement

This is the same time when 2 thieves had entered the comedian’s house. As per the report, the thieves had entered his house from the backyard, shattering the back window.

The thieves had stolen several thousand dollars in cash and safe during the time of the robbery.

ALSO READ: 'Don't Entertain The Devil': Marlon Wayans Reacts To Rick Ross' Viral Vancouver Attack