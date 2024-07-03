'Don't Entertain The Devil': Marlon Wayans Reacts To Rick Ross' Viral Vancouver Attack

Marlon Wayans says stop the aggression. Marlon Wayans thinks The Game, Rick Ross, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar should end their ongoing feud. He addressed the beef in an Instagram post following Ross's altercation earlier this week in Canada over his attempt to play Not Like Us.

Marlon Wayans pleads for unity

In response to an incident at a Canadian concert where Rick Ross got into a fight, Marlon Wayans has spoken out for peace.

Wayans went to Instagram to discuss the consequences of growing violence in the hip-hop community in reaction to the widely shared video of the clash. He highlighted the tragic pasts of iconic figures like Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur, drawing on his personal connections and experiences and pointing out that he was close to them just before their untimely deaths in drive-by shootings.

"Dear Hip Hop," Wayans wrote, "History repeats itself—it's all fun and games until people start getting hurt." He reiterated that artists must be positive and respectful of one another, and called for unity and a shift from conflict. He specifically called out celebrities such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, and The Game, urging solidarity rather than division.

"Violence is real. Everyone can be touched. Don't entertain the devil," he added.

The plea for peace follows alarming footage of Ross' recent altercation in Vancouver, Canada, underscoring ongoing tensions within the music industry.

Rick Ross speaks out following the alleged attack at festival

Regarding his alleged attack during the weekend at a Vancouver music festival, Rick Ross has spoken out. The rapper is said to have been attacked following his final performance of his song at the Ignite Music Festival on Sunday, June 30.

Ross posted a photo of himself on his Instagram Stories on Monday, July 1. The image showed Ross standing in front of a jet. He wrote, "Vancouver, it was fun. Till next time," as the post's caption.

The singer of Champagne Moments spoke with TMZ about the reported fight at the music festival in a statement that was released on Monday, July 1. The rapper said that after the attack, none of his teammates had any major injuries. He continued, "Vancouver is a beautiful city, and I can't wait to go back."

According to TMZ, the dispute at the festival started when Ross ended his performance by playing Not Like Us, a diss song by Kendrick Lamar directed at Canadian rapper Drake.

