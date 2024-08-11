'A Moment Like This Demands...': Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Emotional As She Reflects On Her Journey While Receiving Honorary AFI Degree

On August 10, Jamie Lee Curtis added another prestigious award to her already impressive resume. The American Film Institute (AFI) awarded the 65-year-old Oscar-winning actress a doctorate of fine arts degree, recognizing her contributions to the film industry, as per PEOPLE. The ceremony took place at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre, where Curtis reflected on her journey, legacy, and artistic identity.

Curtis, a well-known Hollywood figure for decades, was visibly moved as she accepted the honorary degree. “A moment like this demands the respect for the institution and the longevity of my life as an artist — and that I claim,” she told PEOPLE during the ceremony.

The actress, known for her iconic roles in films such as Freaky Friday and Halloween, revealed that she now embraces the title of artist — a term she says she didn't identify with for much of her career. "You're going to get me crying," she said, reflecting on how far she'd come in her journey.

Curtis' path to accepting her identity as an artist was not easy. She recalled that, despite her success, she did not always consider herself an artist. "I didn't know I was an artist originally, but I know I'm a creative person," explained the actress.

Over the years, she has worked as an actress, author, screenwriter, director, and producer. She said she has been an ideas girl since the beginning, a marketing whiz, and a publicist. She has written children's books, screenplays, and directed.

The AFI recognized these contributions by awarding Curtis an honorary degree, which she said cemented her identity as an artist. "This is an example of an establishment of the solidity of my being and my mind," she said. The moment was extra special because it was introduced by John Carpenter, the director who gave her her big break with Halloween.

Jamie Lee Curtis, the daughter of Hollywood legends Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, has often been questioned about her success, which some attribute to her famous parents. Reflecting on this, she recognized the influence of her family background.

“Nepo babies is an easy way for people to tell you you don’t deserve your success. And I have been aware of that my whole life,” she stated. However, she was quick to point out that her success is ultimately due to her own abilities and dedication to her craft. She said at the end of the day, none of that matters when they mention rolling and action and it's at that point that the art takes over.

