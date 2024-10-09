In Which Role Was Ryan Gosling Cast In The Lovely Bones? Find Out As Saoirse Ronan Opens Up About Barbie Star's Exit From Project

Saoirse Ronan recently mentioned Ryan Gosling's exit from Peter Jackson's film The Lovely Bones, which was released in 2009. Ronan spoke candidly on the Happy Sad Confused podcast about her understanding of Gosling's departure, despite it being a painful moment for her.

Gosling was originally slated to play Jack, the father of Susie Salmon, who was portrayed by Ronan. Jack is deeply affected by the murder of his teenage daughter and becomes obsessed with solving the case.

Gosling's departure was attributed to creative differences. Ronan stated that, while she was unhappy he would not be part of the project, she understood his reasons for leaving were justified.

"I just loved Ryan. And his dog, George," Ronan said, recalling how they collaborated during pre-production before filming began. "I was just sad that he wasn't going to be around. But I think the reasons why they parted ways were totally valid."

After Gosling's exit, Mark Wahlberg took over the role of Jack in The Lovely Bones. Wahlberg, who has four children with his wife, Rhea Durham, brought a different perspective to the character. Ronan noted that Wahlberg's experience as a father undoubtedly influenced his portrayal.

She added, "Mark could step in and be a father. He was already the father of three children. He probably had experiences that Ryan, who was about 27 at the time, didn’t have. Ryan was still quite young."

Advertisement

Wahlberg's emotional performance resonated with audiences and critics alike. During the film's promotion, he spoke openly about how the role affected him personally.

"I would just grab and hold my daughter, and I would start crying," Wahlberg recalled. “She’d be like, ‘Daddy, what’s wrong?’ She just wanted to play. And I would try to talk to her about taking care of herself and not talking to strangers.”

Ryan Gosling has since spoken about his exit from The Lovely Bones. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he claimed that he gained 60 pounds for the role, believing Jack should be around 210 pounds.

He stated that they had a different vision for how the character should look. He truly believed he should weigh 210 pounds. However, this choice ultimately resulted in his departure from the project.

Despite the setback in The Lovely Bones, Ronan eventually collaborated with Gosling on the 2014 film Lost River, which he wrote and directed. Reflecting on their collaboration, she stated that it was nice to work with him later. He's just the same and he does not change.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Did Not Expect To See That Fiery Bully’: Hell’s Kitchen Alums Recall ‘sharp-tongued’ Gordon Ramsey’s Behavior On Set