Why is Angelina Jolie Accused of 'Haunting' Brad Pitt After Finalizing Years-Long Divorce? Find Out F1: The Movie Connection

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were married for five years and parted ways in 2019 after citing irreconcilable differences as the reason. While the duo has moved on in their lives, the actress is still being accused of “haunting” her ex-husband.

As Pitt is busy promoting his new film, F1, he missed an awkward encounter with Jolie, who was also in New York on the days of his movie premiere.

According to the sources, the Wolfs actor, along with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, was posing for the cameras on the red carpet of the event, not knowing that Jolie was in close proximity.

Moreover, as Pitt and his current partner lived in the Whitby Hotel in midtown, the exact reason for the Maria actress being in town was not yet known.

Why is Angelina Jolie trolled for being in NYC?

While the fans enjoyed Brad Pitt’s presence in the Big Apple, Angelina Jolie’s appearance raised certain questions. A source close to the actor shared with News Nation, "Angelina said she was going to move to New York two years ago but didn't quite get the glowing reception she thought she deserved, so she went back to LA.”

An insider further revealed, "It's just insane that Angelina would show up in the city the same week as Brad's premiere.” They added, "She just can't stand for him to get any good press. It's like she's haunting him."

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the source also shared that Pitt enjoyed having his girlfriend by his side. They claimed that de Ramon was very supportive and no drama.

They revealed to People Magazine, "She's no drama, very supportive, and they're doing really well.” They continued to share that the jewelry designer is "perfect for him."

The Fight Club star and Jolie finalized their divorce in December 2024, after being involved in a contentious legal battle over their Chateau Miraval winery for over years.

