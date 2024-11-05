Is Dancing With The Stars Pair Jenn Tran And Sasha Farber Romantically Involved? Find Out As Former’s Brother Drops BIG Hint

Dancing with the Stars partners Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber are rumored to be dating in real life. Following their elimination from the show during the October 29th episode, the duo shared a TikTok video, which showcased that the duo pair have been going strong off the camera as well.

In the video shared on the TikTok account on Tran, the actress-dancer is seen knocking on Farber’s door and saying, “Private rehearsals starting ASAP.” As the choreographer opens the front door, he smiles, and the duo sweetly embraces each other.

As Tran stepped in, she said, “When one door closes, another door opens.” She went on to reveal, “We so often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the ones that open for us.”

Though neither Tran nor Farber has publicly confirmed their dating status, the comment section below the video was set on fire, with fans shipping the onscreen partners.

One user shared, “I give this a 100 🙂 Happy for you two.” Another one asked, “Is this the part where you guys fall in love or what?” The dancer, Ezra Sosa, too, commented, “I ship it.”

ALSO READ: The Bachelorette Season 21: Why Did Devin Strader Break Up With Jenn Tran? Explored

Meanwhile, The Bachelor alum James added to the ongoing rumours of the couple dating. Taking to his Instagram account, Tran’s brother left a comment under a video shared by the actress that grabbed the eyeballs of the audience. “When’s the wedding rehearsal?” he wrote.

Advertisement

Another user also left a comment, which read, “Did anyone else see Jenn kiss his cheek/forehead at the very end clip of their last rehearsal, or am I delusional?!?”

Meanwhile, Tran has had a history of romance with Joey Graziadie, whom she met on season 28 of The Bachelorette. Moreover, she was linked to Devin Strader, with whom she broke her engagement in September 2024.

Tran also made headlines for being cozy with Jonathan Johnson, who competed with the actress during her season of The Bachelorette.

As for Sasha, he was known for his romance with Emma Slater. After dating for a few years, Farber and Slater tied the knot in 2018. However, their union was not a long-lived one, as the couple split in February 2023, and the divorce was finalized one year later.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jenn Tran? Meet the Bachelorette Star Making Waves After Shooting Her Shot With Max Strus