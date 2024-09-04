The Bachelorette Season 21: Why Did Devin Strader Break Up With Jenn Tran? Explored

Warning: The information below contains spoilers for the finale episode of the Bachelorette season 21. Below, we explore the reasons for Jenn and Devin’s relationship going south following their on-screen engagement and the controversy surrounding it. For those avoiding spoilers, we suggest you please make a swift exit from the copy.

During the September 3 finale of The Bachelorette season 21, Jenn Tran, a 26-year-old physician assistant student, got engaged to contestant Devin Strader after parting ways with runner-up Marcus Shoberg. However, it didn’t take long for Bachelor Nation to discover that Jenn and Devin’s relationship had taken an unexpected turn since the finale of the beloved dating show was taped earlier this year.

Despite their initial engagement and the excitement that surrounded it, Jenn and Devin’s relationship quickly faced unforeseen challenges, leading to an emotional unraveling after the cameras stopped rolling.

Here’s how the events unfolded according to the show’s finale episode

After eliminating Shoberg following the “meet the parents” round on the show, Jenn, who was still uncertain about her feelings for Devin, confessed to the camera that she didn’t know what to do. Devin, on the other hand, appeared more confident, saying he’d never been more excited in his life.

Jenn, soon getting a hold of her feelings, decided to make a major change to the show’s format by choosing to propose to Devin instead of letting him pop the question first. The show, however, did not air the proposal and the couple’s engagement as it typically would. Instead, it cut to the After the Final Rose live show, where Jesse Palmer, the show’s host, revealed that the proposal wouldn’t air until after Jenn explained what happened next. So, here’s what happened.

“It’s been a really hard couple of months,” Jenn said through tears. Expressing that the proposal was the happiest day of her life, Jenn revealed that things changed between her and Devin when the cameras stopped rolling. After two months of pulling away, the Texas native, according to Jenn, broke off the engagement over the phone.

“He basically said he didn’t love me anymore…he said something had been off. Since the second he proposed, he regretted getting engaged,” she said.

Jenn expressed disbelief over Devin going from making grand promises of togetherness to denying ever being in love with her. However, she tried to consider his feelings and proposed just dating for a while. “I want a life with you; I don’t need a ring on my finger,” she said while trying to salvage their relationship, but Devin, according to her, was “checked out.”

The ex-couple, according to Jenn, last spoke in July, and he’s been avoiding her since. That problem was addressed during the After the Final Rose segment, where Devin had no choice but to hold himself accountable for his actions.

Jenn, not wanting to miss the opportunity to confront Devin for breaking her heart publicly, first questioned him about following Maria Georgas on Instagram. For those who may not know, Georgas turned down the role of Bachelorette this season.

“I can’t excuse the Instagram follow,” Devin said without further explanation, while Jenn blamed him for the heartbreak she endured every Monday night watching the “lies” he told her on TV. Devin denied that they were lies.

Jenn, taking Devin’s words as mere excuses, noted that while she was falling harder and deeper in love with him, pouring all her heart into their relationship for two months, Devin was already halfway out the door.

Not denying her statements, Devin admitted that he was late in letting Jenn know how he actually felt about their relationship. “I found myself not being able to live up to the things that you need and deserve,” he told Jenn.

He continued, “I watched myself contribute to your regression, and that hurt me. I felt myself forcing you to compromise to be happy…You’ve done nothing wrong.”

The Bachelorette season 21 finale ended with Palmer apologizing to Jenn for not getting the happy ending she deserved. He also gave her a pep talk, saying she showed the world what a strong and powerful woman looks like.

After the live segment, the show aired Jenn and Devin’s proposal scene with Jenn’s permission. The final parts of the season showed Jenn telling Devin she’d fight for him every day. Devin proposed back too, but, as we now know, only to eat his own words in the future.

