Is Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Happening? JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Brooke Elliott Weigh In About Netflix Show

With Sweet Magnolias Season 4 ruling Netflix's Top 10, interest in a possible fifth season is growing. Though Netflix hasn't officially renewed the fan-favorite drama, its ongoing popularity makes it seem inevitable.

As the world waits with bated breath, the stars of the show have shared their thoughts on what they hope the future holds for Serenity's beloved characters. JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who portrays Maddie, addressed rumors surrounding her character's sudden relocation to New York at the Season 4 finale.

Garcia Swisher told TVLine, "It was really exciting. I think a lot of people saw that happen and thought, ‘Oh God, is this the end of the show? Maddie’s leaving town. What does that look like?!'"

Maddie's storyline took a surprising turn when she hastily married Cal, only to subsequently accept a job in book marketing in New York City. Her relocation initially sparked speculation that she might be leaving the show, raising concerns about its future. However, those involved in the production suggest that Serenity’s story is far from over and hint at creative ways to keep Maddie connected to the town.

Garcia Swisher added, "You can never turn the lights off in Serenity. You never know the twisted ways that we’ll find our way back."

Meanwhile, Helen (Heather Headley) achieved a long-awaited goal by finally getting engaged to Erik in the season finale. Her wedding, expected to be a grand affair given her status as the last of the Magnolias to marry, is highly anticipated.

Headley told the outlet, "The Helen Decatur wedding has to be the wedding of all weddings. When she’s at the front of the church, I want her train to still be coming out of the car," adding, "I think it would be quite a grand wedding."

Dana Sue’s journey, while not as dramatic as Maddie’s or Helen’s, saw her stepping beyond Sullivan’s kitchen and becoming more involved in the Serenity community. As she continues to grow both personally and professionally, there is strong potential for an expanded role in the town’s future.

Brooke Elliott, who plays Dana Sue, told the outlet, "I just want her to keep exploring herself. I want her to understand herself better, and then that expands outward to her friends and family."

Looking to the future, the showrunners for Sweet Magnolias are also not averse to taking the characters in new directions, focusing on how their relationships change and how they grow as individuals. In the event of a renewal, Season 5 would likely be developed from such bases, where Serenity's beauty and intrigue remain engaging.