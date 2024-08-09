Theories Explore Reasons Behind Thor Crying In Deadpool & Wolverine; Check Details Here

Deadpool & Wolverine have captured the audience with their iconic cameos and bringing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together onscreen to fight the evil. Among the most talked-about appearances in the film, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor has been the one who raised questions about the future of Marvel’s storyline.

For reference, in the first half of the movie, Wade Wilson steps into the Time Variance Authority Headquarters to find his pal, Wolverine, through the timelines. As he goes through the tapes, Deadpool finds a clip of himself lying in Thor’s lap, as the latter sheds tears over the potentially deceased Deadpool.

The clip has now made Marvel fans suspicious of the upcoming storyline of the Cinematic Universe. Various media theories, however, seemed to have cracked the suspense. With Thor being referred to in the movie multiple times, it has been made clear to the audience that Deadpool will make an appearance in the upcoming Avengers films.

Earlier, Ryan Reynolds dropped a picture of himself from behind the scenes on his X account, along with the caption, “I know why Thor was crying. I can’t unknow it.” Hemsworth, too, reposted the picture on his social media and stated, “I can keep secrets too.”

Meanwhile, according to the theories suggested, Deadpool is expected to return to the MCU for Avengers: Secret Wars, where he will fight against Robert Downey Jr.’s Dr. Doom, along with the other Avengers. The reports claim that Deadpool will potentially be sacrificing his life by the end of the Secret Wars in order to save one of the Avengers or Thor himself.

Another theory states that Deadpool and Thor could collaborate in one of the upcoming Marvel movies. Deadpool is assumed to be making an appearance in the new Thor movie. The storyline, as well as the duo teaming up on the big screen, could pump up Marvel Studios a bit after Thor: Love and Thunder came crashing down at the box office. However, Deadpool & Wolverine have been gaining good numbers, and the future prospects of the two superheroes fighting the villain look very likely.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds spoke about the Thor crying scene while in conversation with Collider. The actor revealed that he has to be very tight-lipped over the discussion about the particular scene. The Proposal actor revealed, "I know this is the spoiler one, Frosty, where I'm supposed to open up the robe completely, and I show you the stuff. I definitely told you I wouldn't be wearing pants, and I did. I failed you. But we're gonna—that will materialize."

Deadpool & Wolverine is running successfully in theaters.

