How Will Marvel Revive Robert Downey Jr. As Villain In Upcoming Avengers Movies After Actor’s Portrayal Of Iron Man? DETAILS

The Marvel panel of Avengers was filled with surprises at the San Diego Comic-Con. On July 27, the studios announced the revival of Robert Downey Jr., along with the Russo brothers returning to the director’s chair for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. While MCU fans are excited to have the Oscar-winning actor back on the screens, they also wonder how Marvel will bring back the face of Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom, the villain, after he portrayed the character of Iron Man for several years.

At the event, the Avengers: Endgame directors revealed that the upcoming movies will dive into the epicness of the comic, along with its world-colliding story. The Russo brothers, however, did not unveil many details about how the Avengers universe will take over its plot, nor did the filmmakers reveal details about the Oppenheimer star’s character in the movie.

Speaking about Secret Wars, Joe Russo at the Comic Con shared, "It's the biggest story that Marvel Comics ever told.” He further added, "It's the reason Anthony and I are standing up here. It's world-colliding epicness. But we need to make another movie first. There is one very important character that is required to do it justice."

According to the Marvel comics, Secret Wars deals with a major event in the universe, where the parallelism of the timelines and collision of the universes add to the spectacle being created, also known as the Ivory Kings. As per the comics, Dr. Doom’s responsibility is to save the smaller group of people from different timelines and to create his own little planet called the Battleworld.

Marvel, along with the Avengers movies, also showcased the preview of Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts. Fantastic Four will showcase Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Ralph Ineson in action. The movie is scheduled for release in 2025 and will also reference Dr. Doom's character.

Meanwhile, for Thunderbolts, the logline of the film read, “A world without Avengers doesn't mean there's not a group of superheroes. There is a group and they're called the Thunderbolts.” The movie will cast Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Julia Louis Dreyfus in the lead roles.

The release of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars is set for May 2026 and May 2027, respectively.

