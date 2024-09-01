'I Saw The Sign': Here's How Selena Gomez Surprised Fans At Volley Ball Game During Telluride Film Festival 2024

Selena Gomez is all about sweet gestures! The singer surprised high school students in Colorado during the Telluride Film Festival this weekend. She also posted about the event on her social media handle.

The Another Cinderella Story star made an unexpected and surprising appearance at a volleyball game at a high school on Saturday, August 31. This was in response to a handwritten poster.

She took to Instagram to share a picture of a yellow poster with the following sentence written on it: “Selena Gomez, please sing the National Anthem @ one of the home games.” She also added a clip of herself making an entrance at the game, capturing the joy everyone experienced.

Gomez captioned the post, "They asked!! Couldn’t help it, it’s my first time in Telluride!" She kept it simple with her outfit choice, wearing a striped jacket over a black top and pairing it with blue jeans.

She shared multiple pictures in which she is surrounded by fans, signing autographs. She even seemed to have signed a fan’s forehead. The glow on the singer’s face, along with the excitement of her fans, was apparent.

As far as her professional life goes, the highly anticipated series, Only Murders In The Building premiered its fourth season on Hulu on August 27. The show also features legendary stars, including Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Selena Gomez has been making headlines mostly because of her relationship with beau Benny Blanco. Many people online are speculating about the pair’s alleged engagement after a wedding planner posted a mirror selfie with a red heart-eye emoji covering her ring finger.

Insiders revealed to US Weekly that the couple has been discussing their marriage plans. So, potentially, wedding bells could soon be heard for Gomez and Blanco.

The two individuals started dating in 2023. Since making their relationship public, they have been a prime topic of discussion online. Many posts of them seemingly appreciating one another have gone viral on social media, so it's natural to assume that people would be heavily invested in speculating about their alleged engagement.

