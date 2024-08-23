Jennifer Lopez shockingly filed for divorce, formally ending her two-year marriage to Ben Affleck on August 20. The date also marked the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding. According to court records, the couple's separation date is April 26, 2024, and they do not appear to have a prenuptial agreement.

With Ben Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez filed, fans have flocked to her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. The documentary provides a close look at the couple's rediscovered passion after a 20-year breakup.

On August 20, the day of the filing, the number of minutes watched on the Prime Video clip was 10.7k, but on Wednesday, August 21, it reached an astounding 354.1k. This is an extraordinary three thousand percent growth in a single day.

The documentary, which was released along with Lopez's album This Is Me... Now, follows the singer as she makes her way back to Affleck over twenty years after their 2004 breakup. In the documentary, Lopez talks on the major impact their unplanned reunion had on her life and career.

After Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony—with whom she shares teenagers Max and Emme—the Jenny From the Block singer tied the knot for the fourth time with Ben Affleck. Affleck was earlier married to Jennifer Garner with whom he shares three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

There were first rumblings of trouble in Lopez and Affleck's beautiful paradise this past May when Lopez chose to stay over the summer after attending the 2024 Met Gala in New York City by herself.

Advertisement

The couple did not get together for Lopez's 55th birthday in July, their second wedding anniversary in July, or the Fourth of July holiday because Affleck spent most of his summer in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck 'Family People' And 'The Connection Doesn't End' Despite Divorce: Source